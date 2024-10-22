Suffolk police looking for missing girl last seen Friday

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police are looking for a missing girl last seen on Friday.

Kimora Bernice Shannon, 15, from Suffolk, was last seen on October 18 at her home in the 1200 block of Pitchkettle Road, police say.

Suffolk Police Department

Police shared the following description of Shannon: Black female; brown eyes and black hair; about 5'1" and 160 pounds.

She is known to wear a nose ring and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with blue shorts, police added.

Anyone with information on Shannon's whereabouts is asked to call police or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.