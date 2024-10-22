Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunitySuffolk

Actions

Suffolk police looking for missing girl last seen Friday

Untitled design - 2024-10-22T112110.423.jpg
Posted

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police are looking for a missing girl last seen on Friday.

Kimora Bernice Shannon, 15, from Suffolk, was last seen on October 18 at her home in the 1200 block of Pitchkettle Road, police say.

Shannon (1).BMP

Police shared the following description of Shannon: Black female; brown eyes and black hair; about 5'1" and 160 pounds.

She is known to wear a nose ring and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with blue shorts, police added.

Anyone with information on Shannon's whereabouts is asked to call police or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

More stories from Suffolk

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Price is Right contestant search