SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police are searching for 35-year-old Alonzo Young, who was last seen May 23.

Young is described as 5 feet, 7 inches, and weighs 145 pounds, according to Chesapeake police.

Those with information on Young are encouraged to call Suffolk Police or the Suffolk Crime Line.

This is an active investigation and News 3 will update this article as more information becomes available.