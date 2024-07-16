Suffolk police warn public about stolen checks from mailboxes and drop boxes

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police are warning the public about using drop boxes to send money.

In a Facebook post, the department said it's received reports of checks being stolen and washed from mailboxes and public postal drop boxes in the city.

Police are encouraging people to take mail —especially checks — directly into a Post Office to send money. This ensures that no one accesses your mail besides postal workers, police say.

If you've been a victim of this crime, Suffolk police encourage you to report it by calling them at 757-923-2350 or the FTC at www.ic3.gov.