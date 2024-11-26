Watch Now
Suffolk teen missing since Sunday: Suffolk Police

SUFFOLK, Va. — A teen in Sufolk has been missing since Sunday and Suffolk police needs your help. Here's their report:

Suffolk Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing male juvenile.

Shawn Lee Kirkpatrick, 16, of Suffolk was last seen on November 24, 2024, at approximately 9 a.m. He was wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, and gray or black shoes. He was seen heading in the direction of Hollywood Ave.

Kirkpatrick is a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is five foot ten inches tall and approximately 140 pounds.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time, and there is no further information available for release.

