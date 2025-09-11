Suffolk woman charged after assaulting paramedic: SPD

SUFFOLK, Va. — A woman has been arrested Thursday after assaulting a paramedic who was responding to a medical emergency on Prices Fork Boulevard, according to Suffolk police.

Jacqueline Williams, 48, of Suffolk, is charged with assault and battery, police say.

Her arrest comes a day after police and Suffolk Fire and Rescue went to the 3200 block of Prices Fork Blvd. around 3:10 p.m., in response to a medical emergency, police say. At the scene, Williams allegedly became hostile and assaulted a paramedic.

After investigating, police obtained warrants for Williams and arrested her on Thursday.

The paramedic was sent to a local hospital with minor injuries, police say