Suffolk's Eggstravaganza to be held at Creekside Rec Center due to weather

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk has moved its Annual Eggstravaganza inside due to impending inclement weather Saturday.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 23, families can enjoy crafts, music, bounce houses, fairy hair and more at the Creekside Recreation Center, according to the city.

Peter Conttontail will arrive at 11:15 a.m. and egg hunts will be at noon, 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. for children of all ages. The city says that there is also a therapeutic recreation hunt this year.

Suffolk Parks & Recreation will provide bags to ensure everyone gets an equal number of eggs. No outside bags are permitted.

Food and vendor items will be available for purchase throughout the event.