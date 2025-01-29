Man shot by Suffolk PD charged with attempted murder in connection to earlier shooting

SUFFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk man has been charged with attempted murder, among other charges, in connection to a shooting in a Suffolk neighborhood Tuesday morning, according to Suffolk police.

Anthony Bond, 27, has been charged with attempted murder, possession of firearm by felon, abduction, shooting into occupied dwelling, use of firearm in commission of felon, strangulation, destruction of property over $1,000, aggravated malicious wounding, brandishing a firearm, and reckless handling of a firearm.

Police were called to South Lloyd St. just before 7 a.m. Tuesday and found a man was shot, after reports of someone walking around with a weapon.

Officers located Bond around 8:30 a.m., but he ran away after attempt to place him in custody, police say.

He was then shot by police and was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

Bond is currently being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.