The city of Suffolk names new Police Chief

SUFFOLK, Va. — The city of Suffolk names James "Danny" Buie Chief of Police in Suffolk, effective July 8.

Buie has served as Interim Police Chief since October 2023 and has served the Suffolk Police Department since September of 1996.

According to Suffolk Police, Buie was a graduate of West Point Leadership School and a 2016 graduate of the FBI National Academy.

He acquired many qualifications including: Primary Hostage Negotiator, SWAT Operator, SWAT Team Leader, SWAT Commander, Executive SWAT Officer, Gang Specialist, General Instructor, Firearms Instructor, Active Threat Instructor, and New Officer Leadership Trainer.