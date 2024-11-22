Train crashes into car while crossing railroad, Suffolk police

SUFFOLK, Va. — A crash involving a train and a car sent one juvenile to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries in Suffolk Friday morning, according to Suffolk police.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. at the railroad crossing of Bank Street and Moore Avenue, according to police.

Police say, the car was occupied by one adult female, who was treated for minor injuries on the scene, and a juvenile who was sent the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

During initial investigation, Suffolk police determined that the vehicle was cross the railroad track while the crossing arms were coming down, which lead to the train rear ending the vehicle.

The crash is still under investigation and no further information has been release.

News 3 will update this story as more information becomes available.