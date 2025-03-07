Watch Now
Warning period to begin for new Suffolk school zone speed camera

At the College and Career Academy on Pruden Boulevard
SUFFOLK, Va. — Many schools in Suffolk have installed cameras to help enforce speed limits in school zones — once a new camera starts operations, it enters a 30-day warning period.

The newest school zone traffic camera was installed at the College and Career Academy on Pruden Boulevard. Starting Mar. 10, it will enter its warning period — drivers will receive a notice instead of a fine.

The cameras are designed to issue immediate citations once they detect speeding. Starting Apr. 10, the speed enforcement camera at the College and Career Academy will fine violators the standard $100.00.

The following Suffolk schools currently have speed cameras in school zones that issue full fines:

  • Creekside Elementary
  • Elephants Fork Elementary
  • Florence Bowser Elementary
  • John Yeates Middle
  • Kings Fork Middle
  • Kings Fork High
  • Nansemond Suffolk Academy – Pruden Boulevard and Harbour View Boulevard
  • Nansemond Parkway Elementary
  • Mack Benn Jr. Elementary
  • Oakland Elementary

The city of Suffolk set up a website to provide more information on these cameras

