Warning period to begin for new Suffolk school zone speed camera

SUFFOLK, Va. — Many schools in Suffolk have installed cameras to help enforce speed limits in school zones — once a new camera starts operations, it enters a 30-day warning period.

The newest school zone traffic camera was installed at the College and Career Academy on Pruden Boulevard. Starting Mar. 10, it will enter its warning period — drivers will receive a notice instead of a fine.

Watch related coverage: Virginia Beach City Council approves school zone speed cameras

Virginia Beach City Council approves school zone speed cameras

The cameras are designed to issue immediate citations once they detect speeding. Starting Apr. 10, the speed enforcement camera at the College and Career Academy will fine violators the standard $100.00.

The following Suffolk schools currently have speed cameras in school zones that issue full fines:



Creekside Elementary

Elephants Fork Elementary

Florence Bowser Elementary

John Yeates Middle

Kings Fork Middle

Kings Fork High

Nansemond Suffolk Academy – Pruden Boulevard and Harbour View Boulevard

Nansemond Parkway Elementary

Mack Benn Jr. Elementary

Oakland Elementary

The city of Suffolk set up a website to provide more information on these cameras