Womanless pageant raises awareness for cystic fibrosis

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Martina Natoli Lagman Foundation held its 4th annual womanless beauty pageant and comedy show, raising money for cystic fibrosis patients across the nation.

The founder of the foundation, Tina Natoli says the proceeds support people living with cystic fibrosis, a disease that affects the lungs, and other organs.

Tina’s daughter, Martina Natoli Lagman was born with cystic fibrosis. The Martina Natoli Lagman Foundation was started shortly after Martina’s death.

Tina Natoli says this is a way to carry on her daughter’s legacy.

“In a time of darkness, we started this. It’s a shining light to help families that are in need. It also give families the ability to pay a bill that they wouldn’t have been able to pay.

Cystic fibrosis impacts 105,000 people worldwide. News 3’s Leondra Head a judge at the pageant.