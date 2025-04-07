Watch Now
19-year-old Georgia man facing firearm charges following VB Oceanfront incident

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 19-year-old Georgia man has been arrested and charged connection to an incident at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Saturday night where police were "dealing" with a crowd of more than 200 young people, VBPD said Monday.

Police say 200-300 teenagers and young adults had amassed in the 1700 block of Alantic Avenue when officers heard possible gunshots.

They began chasing a suspect, 19-year-old Xavier Gatling, who they've charged with the following:

  • unlawful concealment of a firearm
  • reckless handling of a firearm
  • possession of an extended magazine
  • public intoxication
  • underage possession of alcohol
  • underage possession of marijuana
  • obstruction of justice

There were no victims reported in the incident and no one was injured, police say.
VBPD are investigating the incident.

