19-year-old Georgia man facing firearm charges following VB Oceanfront incident

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 19-year-old Georgia man has been arrested and charged connection to an incident at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Saturday night where police were "dealing" with a crowd of more than 200 young people, VBPD said Monday.
Police say 200-300 teenagers and young adults had amassed in the 1700 block of Alantic Avenue when officers heard possible gunshots.
They began chasing a suspect, 19-year-old Xavier Gatling, who they've charged with the following:
- unlawful concealment of a firearm
- reckless handling of a firearm
- possession of an extended magazine
- public intoxication
- underage possession of alcohol
- underage possession of marijuana
- obstruction of justice
There were no victims reported in the incident and no one was injured, police say.
VBPD are investigating the incident.