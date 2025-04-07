19-year-old Georgia man facing firearm charges following VB Oceanfront incident

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 19-year-old Georgia man has been arrested and charged connection to an incident at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Saturday night where police were "dealing" with a crowd of more than 200 young people, VBPD said Monday.

Police say 200-300 teenagers and young adults had amassed in the 1700 block of Alantic Avenue when officers heard possible gunshots.

They began chasing a suspect, 19-year-old Xavier Gatling, who they've charged with the following:



unlawful concealment of a firearm

reckless handling of a firearm

possession of an extended magazine

public intoxication

underage possession of alcohol

underage possession of marijuana

obstruction of justice

There were no victims reported in the incident and no one was injured, police say.

VBPD are investigating the incident.