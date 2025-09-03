20K in grant funds gives senior dogs at Virginia Beach SPCA a second chance

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — At least $20,000 in new funding is giving senior dogs at the Virginia Beach SPCA a second chance at life.

The money, awarded through the Gray Muzzle Program, helps cover the costly medical care that often keeps older dogs from being adopted. With the support, families who welcome senior pets home won’t have to worry about expensive vet bills.

Joy, the shelter’s longest resident, has been waiting more than a year for adoption. She’s one of the dogs who will benefit directly from the program’s assistance.

“Because their medical needs are so high in cost, they’re often euthanized,” said Jennifer Fly, director of shelter operations. “So, us being able to take them in and get those medical needs met is life-saving for them.”

Danielle Nance, the SPCA’s chief advancement officer, said the donation also strengthens the group’s role in the community.

“We’re able to be a key partner in the region — those pet owners who may have to face a challenging decision of relinquishing a pet so that they can get the medical dental care… or an animal welfare partner who is doing their very best but may not have the medical resources to help that animal in their facility,” Nance said.

The SPCA says with their health needs addressed, senior dogs are ready to be part of neighborhood families and find forever homes right here in Hampton Roads.