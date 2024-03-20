25-year-old woman in hospital after getting hit by car near Lynnhaven Rd.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A woman is seriously injured after she was hit by a car near Lynnhaven Parkway on Wednesday morning, according to police.

The 25-year-old woman was hit by a car near the intersection of Lynnhaven Parkway and Crimson Holly Lane, according to police. Police say they were made aware of the incident around 6:45 a.m.



The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police say. Officials say the driver stayed at the intersection and did not need to be taken to the hospital.

Around 8:30 a.m., police said they closed Lynnhaven Parkway from Primrose Lane to Holland Road while they investigate. Detours have been put in place to direct traffic.

We'll update this article once we learn more. Stay with News 3 for updates.