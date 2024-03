VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Three people are displaced after a house fire on Salem and Dam Neck Road.

The Battalion Chief says that there are no injuries and that the residents are staying with family.

The call for the fire came in around 3 p.m. Friday and about 50% of the home is damaged, according to the Battalion Chief. Additionally, three vehicles were damaged.

Virginia Beach Fire Department

Two dogs were also displaced with the residents.

The cause is under investigation.

