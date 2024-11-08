3rd annual Jeep Fest kicks off Friday at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Thousands of people are taking to the beach to show off their driving skills for the third annual Jeep fest kicking off at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Starting Friday, the three day event features plenty of chances for drivers and spectators to enjoy the beach, including special sand obstacle courses, a Christmas light parade, a light show and much more.

The three day event kicked off Friday starting with a beach cruise.

The final event, a showcase of Jeep products and services, will wrap up at 5 p.m. on Sunday.