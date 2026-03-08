Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
5 teens hurt in shooting at Virginia Beach Oceanfront, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Five teens were hurt in a shooting at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Friday night, police said.

A spokesperson for Virginia Beach police told News 3 it happened in the area of 18th Street and Pacific Avenue, though crime scene tape could also be seen in the area of 17th and Atlantic.

Police said all injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening and the victims are in their teens.

Authorities said they are looking for two suspects. Anyone with information about what happened should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

