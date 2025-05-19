52-year-old arrested in connection to shooting that left one injured

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach man was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on Wednesday, police said Monday.

Robert Edwards Jr., 52, was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to Virginia Beach police.

On Wednesday around 10:18 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 200 Block of Standard Lane. Upon arrival, police found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the injury was non-life-threatening, and the individual is in stable condition after being transported to the hospital.

Edwards was identified as the suspect hours after the shooting, according to Virginia Beach police.

“Once again, a shooting incident involves a convicted felon in possession of a firearm”, said Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate. "If we as a society truly want to reduce shooting violence, we must encourage our legislators to pass meaningful legislation that would cause convicted felons to think twice before picking up a gun.”