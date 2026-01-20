'A call to action:' Dramatic Virginia Beach water rescue puts spotlight on mental health

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A dramatic, life-saving scene that played out in the water behind two popular restaurants in Virginia Beach January 16 is putting mental health in the spotlight.

The incident is also catching the attention of national news programs. CBS This Morning and Inside Edition, both highlighting what happened at Lynnhaven Inlet Friday afternoon.

Watch: Video shows daring rescue after car goes into water at Back Deck, Bubba's

But there's a more important message beyond the national attention.

“It’s kind of a call to action, to challenge our community as a whole," Virginia Beach counselor Molly Herman said.

Watch: Signs someone may need help and how to talk with them

Herman said incidents like this emphasize the need to address mental health needs.

“If we can, as a community, figure out how to keep Hampton Roads well, how do we check on our neighbors, how do we provide mental health services, affordable health care. Just linking the professional with the person in need. Even something as simple as that, it can really go a long way in saving somebody’s life," Herman explained.

When someone survives a suicide attempt, Herman said, the conversation should start by thanking them for being alive and understanding they may be angry that they weren’t successful.

Watch: Community gathers in Newport News to raise awareness about suicide prevention

“It’s important for the family member or clinical professional to recognize that and empathetically approach that conversation," said Herman.

The day of the incident, News 3 talked with Jeremy Way, one of the good samaritans who helped get the woman out of the car. He said she repeatedly said she didn’t want to be here. He offered a message to anyone struggling with their mental health.

Watch: Video shows daring rescue after woman drives into the water near Back Deck, Bubba's on Shore Drive

“There’s help out there," said way.

As of January 20, the woman’s identity and condition were not known.