Person rescued after car goes into water near Back Deck and Bubba's on Shore Drive

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A person was rescued after their car drove into the water near the Back Deck and Bubba's Seafood on Shore Drive in Virginia Beach on Friday afternoon, a manager at Bubba's confirmed to News 3.

The manager said what he believed to be a black SUV went off the dock at a high rate of speed and began to sink. He said just as the car became fully submerged, the driver got out and was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard.

News 3 has reached out to Virginia Beach police and the Virginia Beach Fire Department to confirm more information about this incident.

News 3 has sent a crew to the scene, check back for updates.