Community gathers in Newport News to raise awareness about suicide prevention

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Community leaders and mental health professionals gathered to provide resources and hope through a program focused on suicide awareness.

The event, which was hosted at the Tom & Ann Hunnicutt Family YMCA, brought together people with personal experiences, as well as experts who shared how to recognize warning signs and offer support to friends or family members.

Multiple community organizations emphasized that help is available for everyone — men, women, children, seniors, veterans, and their loved ones.

Dr. Daphne Cunningham, executive director of Hampton Newport News Community Services Board, said this event aims to equip people with tools to support themselves and their loved ones.

"There's people that understand without having the support — they might not feel that there's a need to continue," Cunningham said.

If you or someone you know is suicidal or in emotional distress, we encourage you to use the following resources: