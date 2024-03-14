Body pulled from Rudee Inlet was missing Virginia Beach woman: Police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A body recovered from Rudee Inlet Wednesday is a missing woman from Virginia Beach, police confirmed Thursday afternoon.

Carina Leach was reported missing on Feb. 14 when she didn't show up for work.

Wednesday morning, Virginia Beach police were called to the south of Rudee Inlet on a claim of a floating body on the water's surface, according to the VBPD.

Police say that they are still working to confirm the cause of death.

