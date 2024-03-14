Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityVirginia Beach

Actions

Body pulled from Rudee Inlet was missing Virginia Beach woman: Police

HYSM CARINA SUSANA LEACH
Virginia Beach Police Department
HYSM CARINA SUSANA LEACH
Posted at 5:27 PM, Mar 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-14 17:27:40-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A body recovered from Rudee Inlet Wednesday is a missing woman from Virginia Beach, police confirmed Thursday afternoon.

Carina Leach was reported missing on Feb. 14 when she didn't show up for work.

HYSM CARINA SUSANA LEACH

Have You Seen Me

VBPD looking for missing woman who didn't show up to work

Heather Eckstine
5:37 PM, Feb 14, 2024

Wednesday morning, Virginia Beach police were called to the south of Rudee Inlet on a claim of a floating body on the water's surface, according to the VBPD.

Police say that they are still working to confirm the cause of death.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

More stories from Virginia Beach

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

If You Give A Child A Book