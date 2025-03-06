Cameras being installed on Virginia Beach school buses will flag when drivers don't stop

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Drivers who don't stop for Virginia Beach City Public Schools buses that are picking up or dropping off students could now face a $250 fine.

In two months, all school buses in the district will have stop-arm cameras installed, Virginia Beach City Public Schools shared in a release.

On Monday, the school district is rolling out 150 buses that are already equipped with the stop-arm cameras. The AI-powered cameras will detect when drivers don't stop for a school bus "loading or unloading students," the release says.

According to an FAQ page on the school district's website, the fine for illegally passing a stopped school bus is $250. It is against state law to not stop when approaching a school bus that's stopped to pick up or drop off children. Drivers must remain stopped until the children are off the road and the bus starts moving.

Virginia Beach City Public Schools says the safety effort is in partnership with BusPatrol, the vendor that's installing the cameras. The city's police department is also involved: If a camera flags a car that doesn't stop, police will review the evidence before a notice of violation is sent to the car's owner.

School leaders say by the end of April, every one of its buses will have the stop-arm cameras. It's their hope that the cameras will encourage drivers to be vigilant on the roads, especially with children around.

“Student safety is our highest priority,” said VBCPS Superintendent Dr. Donald Robertson Jr. “The school bus is an extension of our school grounds, and we will do everything we can to protect our children—both inside and outside the classroom. This program is a huge step forward in ensuring students get to and from school without incident.”

This isn't the only effort underway to protect Virginia Beach students from reckless driving: On Tuesday, city council approved a motion to install school zone speed cameras. Leaders say it will take around four months to fully implement those cameras, and they still need to decide which school zones they'll be installed at.