Car crashes into townhome on Appleton Court: VBFD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A car collided into a townhome on Appleton Court on Tuesday, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

Around 4:21 p.m., crews responded to the 5900 Block of Appleton Court. At the scene, a car was seen crashed into the front of a two-story townhouse. VBFD says no one was inside when the incident took place.

Crews were able to remove the car and the driver of the vehicle. No injuries were reported, according to VBFD. One adult was displaced as a result.

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