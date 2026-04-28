Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityVirginia Beach

Actions

Car crashes into townhome on Appleton Court: VBFD

house crash.jpg
Virginia Beach Fire Department
house crash.jpg
house crash 2.jpg
house crash 3.jpg
Posted

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A car collided into a townhome on Appleton Court on Tuesday, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

Around 4:21 p.m., crews responded to the 5900 Block of Appleton Court. At the scene, a car was seen crashed into the front of a two-story townhouse. VBFD says no one was inside when the incident took place.

Crews were able to remove the car and the driver of the vehicle. No injuries were reported, according to VBFD. One adult was displaced as a result.

More stories from Virginia Beach

 

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.

True Crime 757 Podcast