Court documents provide more details on former VB police officer accused of sexual offense

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A former police officer is facing serious charges, including abduction and sexual penetration with an object, stemming from an incident that took place in June 2024.

The legal motion known as a motion in limine sheds light on the events of June 14, 2024.

Attorney Sunny Stallings, with nearly 50 years of legal experience, described a motion in limine as a request made before a trial to prevent certain evidence from being presented.

“Before the trial, they are telling the judge not to allow the Commonwealth to introduce specific evidence,” Stallings said.

The court document states on the day of the alleged incident, the former officer, identified as Sean Fearon, reportedly assisted with a fender bender in the Haygood area.

According to evidence submitted, Fearon allowed the victim to move her car to a Truist Bank parking lot and permitted the other driver to leave.

At one point, the victim allegedly invited Fearon to meet her at a nearby Jiffy Lube.

During the incident the two were allegedly flirting and engaging in sexual touching.

The document states the woman was the person to initiate the sexual touching.

The woman then entered the back of Fearon’s police car, and he drove her home, with the entire interaction lasting about two hours.

"According to this motion, the defense maintains that it was two hours — that’s a little unusual for an officer to engage with a civilian who is not on 'official duty,'" Stallings explained.

Throughout the encounter, the victim was not handcuffed and was not under arrest.

Stallings noted that the abduction charge could arise from the victim's presence in Fearon’s vehicle.

"The sexual contact would be the more serious charge. Obviously, the officer has a different story, and that's what a jury trial is all about," Stallings said.

Fearon remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in June for these charges.

Fearon resigned from his role as a Virginia Beach Police Officer back in November.