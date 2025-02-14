Family of Landyn Davis turns tragedy into advocacy 1 year after shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Feb. 13, 2024, marks an unfortunate anniversary for the family of Landyn Davis.

Around this time last year, the community was shaken by tragedy, as the then eight-year-old Landyn was inadvertently shot in the head by a stray bullet and rushed to the hospital.

Now, one year later, his family is determined to turn their pain into purpose.

"We're working on a foundation in his name, a 501(c)(3), to help other families affected by gun violence," said Emily Rigsby, Landyn’s mother.

When News 3 visited Landyn Thursday, laughter and games filled his home, a stark contrast to the heartache experienced this time last year.

After Landyn was struck in the head, his parents feared he might never return home.

"The first 96 hours were the worst. They were so stressful; we didn’t know if he was going to make it or not," said Emily Rigsby, Landyn’s mother.

After 91 days in the hospital, Landyn finally came home.

At the time, he struggled to communicate, but today he is full of life and conversation.

"He's been sitting up in bed on his own, so proud of his little accomplishments. He built his first Lego set after not being able to for over a year," Rigsby said.

Looking ahead, Landyn is set to receive an electronic wheelchair to help him navigate independently while continuing his physical therapy.

His parents are so happy about how far he has come.

"If it was a year later and it was a different outcome, I probably wouldn’t be sitting here with a smile on my face for sure," Rigsby said.

Landyn himself shared his perspective: "I feel strong and happy... because I survived."

Now, Landyn's family is channeling their experience into community support.

They are organizing a coat drive this weekend to assist their neighbors and plan to help other victims of gun violence in the future.

Landyn's winter coat drive is scheduled for Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at Pups and Pints in Virginia Beach.