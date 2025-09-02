Florida-based Beignets & Brew to open Virginia Beach location in September

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Beignets & Brew, the Destin, Fla.-based cafe is opening a location in Virginia Beach this month, according to a release from the brand.

The brand's entry into Virginia, with existing locations in Alabama, Florida, and Georgia, is part of an expansion that also includes Arkansas, Tennessee, and North Carolina.

In addition to beignets, they also serve specialty coffee, beer and wine.

“We are excited to open our doors in Virginia Beach and begin this sweet new chapter,” said Josh and Jen Moore, franchise owners of Beignets & Brew in Virginia Beach. “Bringing beignets, coﬀee, and community together is something we truly look forward to, and our hope is that Beignets & Brew becomes a welcoming place where friends, families, and neighbors can gather, relax, and enjoy life’s sweetest moments."

Beignets, a French pastry popular in New Orleans, are like a doughnut without the hole.

According to its online menu, Beignets & Brew have several varieties of beignet, select breakfast items, smoothies, and lattes.

The release did not note the exact location of the cafe.