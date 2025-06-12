Former VBPD officer found not guilty of sexual assault on duty, abduction

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Former Virginia Beach police officer Sean Fearon was found not guilty of abduction and sexual penetration with an object while on duty by a jury Thursday.
The charges Fearon was acquitted of stemmed from an alleged incident in which he responded to a fender bender crash in the Haygood area back in June of 2024, court documents say.
Watch: Court documents provide more details on former VB police officer accused of sexual offense
Evidence alleged Fearon allowed the victim of the crash to move her car to a nearby Truist Bank parking lot, and told the other driver they could leave. At one point, the victim allegedly invited Fearon to meet her at a Jiffy Lube nearby. Documents state that during the incident, the two were allegedly flirting and engaging in sexual touching.
After police got a complaint about Fearon's conduct, the department's detective bureau immediately started investigating.
Fearon pleaded not guilty to the charges just a few days ago, and during the jury trial, witnesses and the woman involved were present in court.
Fearon still faces a misdemeanor charge of use of profane, threatening, or indecent language over public airways in a separate case. He has a hearing on June 18.