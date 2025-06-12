Former VBPD officer found not guilty of sexual assault on duty, abduction

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Former Virginia Beach police officer Sean Fearon was found not guilty of abduction and sexual penetration with an object while on duty by a jury Thursday.

The charges Fearon was acquitted of stemmed from an alleged incident in which he responded to a fender bender crash in the Haygood area back in June of 2024, court documents say.

Watch: Court documents provide more details on former VB police officer accused of sexual offense

Court documents provide more details on former VB police officer accused of sexual offense

Evidence alleged Fearon allowed the victim of the crash to move her car to a nearby Truist Bank parking lot, and told the other driver they could leave. At one point, the victim allegedly invited Fearon to meet her at a Jiffy Lube nearby. Documents state that during the incident, the two were allegedly flirting and engaging in sexual touching.

After police got a complaint about Fearon's conduct, the department's detective bureau immediately started investigating.

Fearon pleaded not guilty to the charges just a few days ago, and during the jury trial, witnesses and the woman involved were present in court.

Fearon still faces a misdemeanor charge of use of profane, threatening, or indecent language over public airways in a separate case. He has a hearing on June 18.