Virginia Beach Family's Pirate Ship Halloween Display Raises Funds for Children's Heart Disease

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — What started as one father's effort to create magical Halloween memories for his children has transformed into a beloved neighborhood tradition that now raises money for families battling pediatric heart disease.

Jason Hayes never expected his backyard pirate ship to become a community landmark. The elaborate Halloween display on Morgan Mill Way draws hundreds of visitors each year, but its true purpose runs much deeper than seasonal decoration.

"Ever since I was a little kid, I've been into pirate toys, the movie Goonies, and stuff like that," Hayes said. "So I was trying to give my kids a little adventure — but the neighbors really got into it, and the kids in the neighborhood, I mean, they look forward to it."

The ship, named Amelia, honors Hayes' third daughter, who was born with a congenital heart defect. Now 18 years old and a freshman at James Madison University studying nursing, Amelia has undergone three open-heart surgeries throughout her childhood.

"Not at all, and I didn't expect it to get this big," Hayes said about the display's growth over the years.

What began as a simple family Halloween tradition has evolved into a fundraising effort partnering with Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters to support other families navigating similar medical journeys. The Hayes family collects donations during the Halloween season to help children and parents dealing with heart disease.

The transformation of their personal struggle into community support reflects the family's commitment to turning their daughter's survival story into hope for others. Visitors to the elaborate pirate ship display can contribute to the cause while their children experience the magic Hayes originally intended to create.

"She loves it. My other kids are jealous," Hayes said when asked about Amelia's reaction to having the ship named in her honor.

Lauren Hayes, Jason's niece, helps maintain the display and sees firsthand how it impacts visiting families. For her, the project represents an opportunity to provide experiences that not every family can afford.

"You know, we weren't the family that was able to go to Disney World or Busch Gardens, really fun clubs like those things," Lauren Hayes said. "So for me, it's awesome to give core memories to kids now that maybe also can't afford to go to those places."

The pirate ship display has become more than seasonal entertainment for the Virginia Beach community. It serves as a reminder that neighbors can support each other through difficult times while creating lasting memories for children.

Each Halloween season, families gather around the ship Amelia, where the sound of donations clinking into collection boxes mixes with children's laughter and the sight of pirate flags waving in the autumn breeze. The display represents both the Hayes family's journey through medical challenges and their determination to help others facing similar struggles.

The fundraising effort specifically targets families dealing with pediatric heart disease, connecting the Hayes family's personal experience with broader community support. Through their partnership with CHKD, donations help provide resources and assistance to families whose children require cardiac care.

As Halloween approaches each year, the ship Amelia stands as a testament to how personal challenges can inspire community action. The Hayes family has successfully transformed their daughter's medical journey into a source of hope and practical support for other families walking the same difficult path.

The tradition continues to grow, drawing more visitors and raising increasing amounts for pediatric heart disease support, proving that sometimes the most meaningful magic comes from families and neighbors caring for each other.

Hours of Operation start on Halloween at 6pm and run until Sunday November 2nd.

You can follow them on instagram :@redmillpirateslife4us

You can donate to the cause by clicking on this link:https://secure.qgiv.com/event/teamchkd/account/2178790-redmillpirates