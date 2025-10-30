VB church launches 'Virginia for Jamaica' campaign to provide hurricane relief

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Just days after Hurricane Melissa's strong winds and heavy rain devastated parts of Jamaica, organizations around Hampton Roads are stepping up to help those affected. Among them is Global Outreach Church, also referred to as GO Church, located in Virginia Beach near Mount Trashmore.

Pastor Chris Cunningham, a native of Jamaica, expressed his deep concern for family and friends back home as he grapples with the aftermath of the storm.

"It was the worst storm of the year," Cunningham said.

He noted that his heart aches for loved ones: His family hails from Kingston, which still saw Melissa's impacts although the eye missed the capital city to the west. However, Cunningham's wife is from St. Elizabeth, one of the areas hit hardest by the storm.

Cunningham mentioned that he has been in touch with some family members who are managing to cope, despite suffering damage to their homes. He and his wife had visited some of these parts of Jamaica just two months ago during a family reunion.

"It really brings it home for us that we were just there, and some of the places we saw are no longer there," he said.

In response to the devastation, Cunningham and his church are launching a campaign to help those affected by the storm in Jamaica and across the Caribbean.

"We have launched a campaign called Virginia for Jamaica, where we are raising funds to assist the most devastated areas of Jamaica right now," he explained.

Currently, GO Church is focusing on financial relief, but hopes to coordinate shipments of food items in the future.

"We believe that we need to help, and we need to show love—a love that reaches, a love that gives compassion," Cunningham said.

For more information on how you can help, click here.