Last minute early voters in Virginia Beach cast ballots before early voting period closes Saturday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Early voting officially closed at 5 p.m. Saturday in Virginia, marking the end of a 45-day period that began September 19th ahead of Election Day on November 4th.

More than 62,000 early votes have been cast in Virginia Beach for the 2025 general election as of Friday, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. News 3 spoke with early voters who cast their ballots about an hour before polls closed Saturday at the Voter Registrar's Office in Virginia Beach.

Alexander Skowronski emphasized the importance of civic participation regardless of age.

"It's important to vote, whether you're young or you're old. I think it's good to get your opinion out there. I feel like, if you suppress your own thoughts that if you want change, nothing can really happen," Skowronski said.

Darlene Clark expressed gratitude for the freedom to vote, and stressed the importance of peaceful civic discourse.

"It felt great, and I'm fortunate for the opportunity. And it doesn't matter what side of the aisle you're a part of. There's a way to handle things that are appropriate, and progressing, not digressing," Clark said.

The current early voting numbers represent an increase in Virginia Beach from the 2021 election. That year, about 56,000 people in Virginia Beach voted early, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

Polling centers across Virginia will open at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning for Election Day voting.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.