Virginia Beach man dies after dirt bike crash on Cypress Road

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police say a man has died following a dirt bike crash on Cypress Road.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Cypress Road for a single-vehicle accident on Friday at 6:01 p.m. Investigators say David German, 47, of Virginia Beach, was traveling northbound on a dirt bike when he veered off the roadway and hit a light pole.

German was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.

The Virginia Beach Police Department Traffic Safety Unit is continuing to investigate the crash.

