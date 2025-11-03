Virginia Beach man dies after dirt bike crash on Cypress Road

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police say a man has died following a dirt bike crash on Cypress Road.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Cypress Road for a single-vehicle accident on Friday at 6:01 p.m. Investigators say David German, 47, of Virginia Beach, was traveling northbound on a dirt bike when he veered off the roadway and hit a light pole.

German was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.

The Virginia Beach Police Department Traffic Safety Unit is continuing to investigate the crash.