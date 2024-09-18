﻿Former VBPD officer pleads guilty to committing sex crimes against child

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man who was charged with several crimes — including several counts of sex crimes against a child —while he was a Virginia Beach police officer pleaded guilty to 11 felony counts in court Wednesday.

Kyle Lalonde pleaded guilty to the following charges, prosecutors say:



Attempt indecent liberties

Propose sex act by communication system with someone under 15 years old, and the offender is 7+ years older

Solicitation to commit carnal knowledge

Possess child porn (1st offense)

Possess child porn (2nd or subsequent offense), 3 counts

Possess bestiality image, 4 counts

One count of attempt indecent liberties and another count of entice minor to perform in child porn were nolle prosequi. This means the charges are dropped but could come back up in the future.

At the time of his arrest in March 2024, Lalonde had been an officer with the Virginia Beach Police Department for three years, court documents show. Lalonde was also a lieutenant with the U.S. Army Reserve when he was arrested.

When Lalonde was arrested, VBPD told us he was still employed by the police department but he was "relieved of his police powers." He ultimately resigned from VBPD, effective on August 22.

It's unclear if Lalonde is still with the U.S. Army Reserve.

The crimes Lalonde pleaded guilty to happened on or around September of 2023 through March of 2024 in Virginia Beach, prosecutors say.

Prosecutors argued that Lalonde was having discussions with an undercover FBI agent posing as a 12-year-old girl on the messaging app KIK. He sent sexually explicit messages and pornography to the undercover agent and asked for sexual acts, prosecutors added.

After executing a search warrant using the IP address for Lalonde's KIK account, officials found child sexual assault material and images and video showing bestiality on Lalonde's personal computer and phone, prosecutors say.

He's scheduled to be sentenced on January 7, 2025.