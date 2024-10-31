Halloween pirate ship display throws fundraiser to gain community support

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — There are a lot of big Halloween stops across Hampton Roads. But there is one in Virginia Beach that might be worth changing your trick-or-treating plans.

This isn't just your regular family friendly neighborhood set up. This pirate ship is apart of a big fundraiser. It sits on Morgan Mill Way. There is a huge walk through, with a jungle portion, water scene, a cave and of course the pirate ship.

It's something Jason Hayes, the creator shares he and his friends have built over the past month and are ready for everyone of all ages to come out and see.

"Anyone from a little kid to a grown man smiling and enjoying it is rewarding for me," said Hayes.

In previous years, a food drive was held in connection to Halloween displays, but this year for the 10th anniversary, Jason decided to give back to The Children's Hospital of King's Daughters. Hayes says they have helped his daughter receive care since she was two weeks old.

"The care from CHKD, for all my kids. I have four. But especially my daughter who had heart surgeries. The care is amazing and comforting and I know there are a lot of people that are going through similar things with their child," he said.

He is asking for community support in their effort to raise $5,000 to give to CHKD's Cardiology Department. The ship named after Hayes' daughter is one to remember especially as she continues to grow and thrive following care.

Hayes says Amelia is a senior in high school and wants to go to school for nursing and pediatric care.

The attraction opens Halloween at 6:30p.m.- 9:30 p.m. and will remain open for until November 2.

To donate Click Here.