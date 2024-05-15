Here are the 11 free concerts coming to the VB Oceanfront this summer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — This summer, you'll have nearly a dozen chances to enjoy concerts at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront for free!

This year's Virginia Beach Oceanfront Concert Series kicks off on June 5. A free concert will be held almost every Wednesday until Sept. 25, according to event organizers.

Each concert starts at 7 p.m., event organizers say.

The schedule for the concert series is as follows:



Parmalee : June 5 at 17th Street Park

: June 5 at 17th Street Park The 502s : June 12 at 24th Street Park

: June 12 at 24th Street Park Burning Spear : June 19 at 17th Street Park

: June 19 at 17th Street Park Flipturn : July 10 at 24th Street Park

: July 10 at 24th Street Park St. Paul & The Broken Bones : July 17 at 17th Street Park

: July 17 at 17th Street Park Pigeons Playing Ping Pong : July 24 at 24th Street Park

: July 24 at 24th Street Park Jefferson Starship : July 31 at 17th Street Park

: July 31 at 17th Street Park Iam Tongi : Aug. 7 at 17th Street Park

: Aug. 7 at 17th Street Park Five for Fighting : Aug. 14 at 24th Street Park

: Aug. 14 at 24th Street Park Digable Planets : Sept. 18 at 17th Street Park

: Sept. 18 at 17th Street Park Guster: Sept. 25 at 24th Street Park

Concertgoers are allowed to bring beach blankets, towels, beach chairs, small coolers, food and non-alcoholic drinks and strollers, according to the event's website. The listed rules say attendees cannot bring alcohol, open or glass containers, bikes, pets (except certified service animals), professional camera/video equipment and umbrellas.

For more information, click here.