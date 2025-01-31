Hit and run in Virginia Beach kills pedestrian: VBPD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A car struck and killed a Virginia Beach man early Friday morning, police say the vehicle fled the scene following the crash.

Thomas Moore, 63, died in the road on the 3700 Block of Bonney Road after being hit by a car. Virginia Beach police said they were notified of the incident around 1:40 a.m.

The release said the vehicle had fled the scene after hitting Moore.

Anyone with information regarding this hit and run is encouraged to contact VBPD at 757-385-4606.

News 3 will provide more updates as they become available.