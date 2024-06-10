Honduran man sentenced for trafficking drugs in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Honduran national was sentenced Monday for trafficking drugs and carrying a firearm in Virginia Beach, according to Attorney General (AG) Jason Miyares.

Delvin Antonio Cruz-Melgar, 25, was found asleep behind the wheel of a red Dodge by the Virginia Beach Police Department on June 20, after he'd been involved in a hit-and-run, the AG said.

Cruz-Melgar was found to be in possession of a meth pipe, prompting police to search him further, at which point they said they found another pipe and a bag containing well over 200 grams of meth.

Officers also said they found a loaded Walther PPX handgun in his waistband and $760 in cash.

Detectives were called to the scene and said they located a stolen shotgun, a digital scale, multiple cell phones, and ammunition in the vehicle.

Cruz-Melgar was sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug-trafficking crime, according to the AG