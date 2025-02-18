How Virginia Beach is preparing for Wednesday's major snowstorm

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Ever since the start of this week, work trucks have been laying out brine on roads in Virginia Beach for a storm the city says could bring at least six inches of snow.

Watch: Parts of Hampton Roads could see a foot of snow when storm hits Wednesday

Parts of Hampton Roads could see a foot of snow when storm hits Wednesday

Crews will focus on major roads that lead to fire houses and hospitals. Officials told WTKR News 3 they'll be monitored throughout the storm and will be on the top of the list for snowplow drivers.

Additionally, police, fire, EMS and the 911 dispatch center will be increasing staff and placing additional four-wheel drive vehicles in service to help with accessing neighborhoods.

Watch related: Hampton Roads bases preparing for major winter storm

Hampton Roads bases preparing for major winter storm

The city says if you're on the road tomorrow, you'll notice their crews.

"When the snow falls, they'll get out on the roads immediately. They are positioned throughout the city in order to get those primary roadways clear," said the city's Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator Renee McKinnon. "They'll take a look Wednesday toward the end of the day, and then Thursday again to see what accumulates overnight."

The city has requested 12 additional plows from the state. As of Tuesday night, there's no word yet on if that has been granted. The city will decide whether to issue a local emergency declaration later Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning.