'It’s all a blessing' | Families find food and faith at Connect Church

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On Sunday mornings, the line starts early at Connect Church. People sign in, wait patiently, and leave with more than just food; they leave with hope.

For nine-year church member Minnie Wright, the church’s pantry is more important than ever.

With her daughter hospitalized and four grandchildren at home, making ends meet is a weekly challenge, especially as her Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits remain uncertain during the ongoing government shutdown.

“When I called on the first of the month, I normally get them. I haven’t tried since then, so I don’t know,” Wright said. “This food, these diapers, it’s all a blessing.”

Wright said she usually relies on her SNAP benefits to supplement meals for her family. With those benefits in limbo, she’s now counting on the church food pantry every week.

“Most of the time I come, they have something that I need to finish my Sunday meal,” she said. “And this week I have my grandkids with me while their mom is in the hospital, so that helps out a lot.”

The demand for food aid hasn’t gone unnoticed. According to Marion Jacobs, Connect Church’s administrative director and head of its food ministry, the need is at an all-time high.

“Before the shutdown, our numbers were around 60 to 65 households. Today we are expecting probably something north of 100 households,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs attributed the pantry’s ability to meet this need to partnerships, including its participation in the Food Bank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore’s food rescue program.

“We rescue food from surrounding stores, and as a part of that food rescue, we are able to give that food to our community,” she said.

For Jacobs, it’s not just about the groceries. The experience brings emotional support at a challenging time.

“I was almost in tears on Wednesday because there were so many people who were just saying thank you,” Jacobs said. “Some people have never needed help before ... if you have a need, come out. There should be no shame. We just want to love on everybody, and we want to meet the needs of everyone.”

Wright encourages others to come forward if they need help.

“No matter what you have going on at home, you always can use extra, you know,” she said. “You can come for the food, but you can also come for the word. The blessings are good also.”

As the government shutdown continues, Wright and families like hers say they’re grateful for a helping hand and a sense of community at Connect Church.

If you are looking for information about the Virginia Emergency Nutrition Assistance (VENA) program, click here.