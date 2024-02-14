Juvenile found shot on Peele Court, in critical condition: Virginia Beach police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A juvenile was found with a gunshot wound in the 3200 block of Peele Court on Tuesday.

Around 6:15 p.m., emergency communications was alerted to gunshots through ShotSpotter, according to police.

When officers found the juvenile, he was taken the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Police say that the juvenile was a bystander.

Top Stories: Deadly Ches. shooting, Laskin Rd. delay, Ches. schools model policies

The VBPD says that detectives are actively investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the VBPD Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or submit a tip through the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or P3Tips.com.

Stay with News 3 for updates.