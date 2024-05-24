Kempsville families release statement regarding racial harassment incidents

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Hampton Roads Black Caucus released a statement Thursday from the Hayes and Davis families regarding the incidents of racial harassment at Kempsville High School.

The families of Isaac Hayes and Terrance Davis said their sons experienced incidents of racial harassment, bullying, hate speech, and ongoing taunting, according to the statement.

The Hayes family also said that Isaac experienced an incident of physical aggression. Multiple members of the school's baseball team have allegedly been implicated and found guilty of racist actions and misconduct, according to the release.

Virginia Beach Racism, hate speech, harassment evident on Kempsville baseball team: VBCPS Web Staff

The statement went on to say that the Hayes and Davis families would not be pursuing legal action. Instead, the families said they would be focused on working with the Virginia Beach Public School Division to drive positive change in the areas of inclusion and diversity, the statement said.

"We are committed to working with the Virginia Beach Public School Division to promote a culture of inclusion and diversity," said the spokesperson for the Hayes and Davis families. "Our ultimate goal is to move forward, building a united community that values diversity and camaraderie, both in sports and within the classroom.