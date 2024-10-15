Looking for a job? Virginia Beach is hosting a career fair Tuesday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The city of Virginia Beach is hiring for positions in more than a dozen departments at a career fair Tuesday.

The career fair, which runs from noon to 6 p.m., will be on the second floor of the Virginia Beach Convention Center, located on 1000 19th St. It's free to attend and park at the fair.

The city says there will be career opportunities in many fields including engineering, operational, technical, professional, administrative support, trades, CDL positions, and more. On-the-spot interviews will be provided for certain positions, the city added.

The following city departments will be at the fair:



Convention & Visitors Bureau

Emergency Communications & Citizen Services

Emergency Medical Services

Finance Fire Housing and Neighborhood Preservation

Human Resources

Human Services

Information Technology

Libraries

Office of Emergency Management

Parks and Recreation

Planning & Community Development

Police

Public Utilities

Public Works

Sheriff’s Office

The city says you don't need to register ahead of the fair, but attendees are encouraged to pre-register here.