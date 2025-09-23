Man drowns on Hollins College Court in Virginia Beach: Police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man has died after drowning at the 1000 block of Hollins College Court near Virginia Wesleyan University Sunday afternoon, according to a statement from Virginia Beach police Tuesday.

The incident occurred Sunday around 4:30 p.m., police say. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found an unresponsive man who later died.

Virginia Beach police are currently investigating the death. Additional details have not been released at this time.

