Man found guilty of child sexual assault, could face multiple life sentences

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man could face multiple life sentences after being found guilty of sexually abusing a child, according to the Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

46-year-old Jeremy Grant Wilson was found guilty of object sexual penetration, aggravated sexual battery and two counts of forcible sodomy. All of these crimes involved a victim under the age of 13, according to the Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. The jury recommended the maximum punishments for these charges, which would amount to three life sentences, 20 additional years in prison and a $100,000 fine.

Wilson will be formally sentenced on July 28.

On multiple occasions, from Jan. 1, 2014 to Dec. 31, 2016, Wilson sexually abused a young child that he knew in Virginia Beach. Then, in 2023, both the victim and Wilson lived in Spokane, Washington. The victim later reported the abuse to another adult, who contacted the Spokane Police Department.

The relationship between Wilson and the victim was not noted by prosecutors in the release sent to News 3.

The Virginia Beach Police Department was then notified about this report, prompting them to open an investigation. After messages Wilson sent to a former friend were uncovered, it was revealed that he admitted to having sexual encounters with the victim when they were as young as nine years old, according to the Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.