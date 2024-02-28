Man who killed 2 cousins outside Virginia Beach nightclub gets life behind bars

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man who was found guilty of killing two men outside of a Virginia Beach nightclub in 2021 will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Trayvon McCoy, a 28-year-old man from Norfolk, was sentenced to life without parole plus 43 years, the Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office said Wednesday.

The sentencing comes five months after a jury found McCoy guilty of the following charges, according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office:



Aggravated murder

First-degree murder

Two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

During the jury trial, prosecutors said McCoy shot cousins William Moore and Joseph Moore at the Allure nightclub in October of 2021. That’s near the intersection of Newtown Rd. and Virginia Beach Blvd.

Prosecutors provided the following timeline of events during the trial:



Cousins William Moore, 38, and Joseph Moore, 33, were with each of their brothers at Allure. They left the club around 11 p.m.

McCoy, who had a previous conflict with William Moore, left the club shortly after. He got a rifle from his car, and he and William Moore approached one another in the parking lot.

After McCoy and William Moore briefly spoke, McCoy shot William in the chest. He then shot Joseph Moore in the back when he was trying to run away.

McCoy drove off, and William and Joseph both died despite bystanders giving them first aid.

McCoy was arrested at a Virginia Beach hotel the next day. When he was interviewed by detectives, he admitted to shooting both William and Joseph, prosecutors said. He claimed he was acting in self-defense, even though he didn’t see a weapon on William or Joseph, prosecutors added.

Before he was sentenced for the Allure shooting, he was previously convicted on drug and firearm-related charges.