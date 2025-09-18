Miss Virginia gets high-flying preview of 2025 air show at Naval Air Station Oceana

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It is September, and that means it is time for the annual air show at Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach.

On Thursday, to help promote the air show, Miss Virginia Erin Houston spent about 45 minutes flying with the Navy’s flight demo team, the Blue Angels.

She will also be at the air show, where she will spend time reading to kids at the base’s child development center.

“Both my parents were Marines, so I grew up going to daycare and after-school care just like that, so it was really incredible to connect with those kids," Houston explained.

The air show is one of two air shows at military bases in Hampton Roads. The other is at Langley Air Force Base.

The show at Oceana will be the first air show since a plane crashed at Langley that killed well-known stunt pilot Rob Holland as he was attempting to land for the air show there in April.

It came nearly 20 years after a World War II stunt plane crashed at the air show at Oceana.

Houston says her ride along with the Blues gives her a new level of respect for the risk they take.

“It is so difficult. What they do is incredible," said Houston.

The 2025 air show at Oceana will be the first air show at the base streamed on the WTKR app.

The air show runs September 20-21. Gates open at 8 a.m. both days. Performances will begin around 10 a.m.