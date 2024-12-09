Missing 82-year-old man last seen in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are looking for a missing man, 82-year-old Herman Sydnor, last seen on Sunday, December 8.

Here's the information Virginia Beach police shared:

Age: 82

Height: 5’7”

Weight: 152 lb.

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Clothing: Gray hoodie, khaki pants, white baseball cap

Herman Sydnor was last seen at approximately 4:30 p.m. at Virginia Beach Health Care and Rehabilitation Center at 1801 Camelot Dr. in Virginia Beach.

Camera footage shows he may have been seen traveling northbound on First Colonial Rd. near N. Great Neck Rd. at around 5:00 p.m.

Mr. Sydnor is deaf and communicates with sign language. He was due for medication at 6:00 p.m.

If anyone has seen Mr. Sydnor or has any information about his whereabouts, please contact a VBPD Missing Persons Detective: (757) 385-4101.