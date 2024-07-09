More than 150 illegal fireworks reported using new tool in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — This past 4th of July, the City of Virginia Beach rolled out a new way to report illegal fireworks in your neighborhood without impacting 911 dispatchers from taking calls for other emergencies.

The Virginia Beach Emergency Communications & Citizen Services (VBECCS) says when it comes to the 4th of July, the holiday starts about a week before and lasts a week after due to the number of calls they get for fireworks.

Watch: How to report illegal fireworks in Virginia Beach this 4th of July

How to report illegal fireworks in Virginia Beach

This year when it came to reporting these types of fireworks, the city asked residents to call the non-emergency line at (757) 385 - 5000.

The first thing city residents would hear is a prompt asking if they are reporting fireworks.

It'll ask you if there's a fire and at that point, it's an emergency and 911 should be called.

Watch: Ready for July 4th? What you should know about fireworks in Hampton Roads

Ready for July 4th? What you should know about fireworks in Hampton Roads

However, if you're reporting fireworks, you can be transferred to a non-emergency dispatcher or have a link sent to you to fill out information on where you're hearing those fireworks.

According to the city of Virginia Beach from July 3 to July 7 more than 150 people reported fireworks using the new questionnaire.

Watch: Dazzling July 4th fireworks display captivates Virginia Beach Oceanfront crowds

Dazzling July 4th fireworks display captvates VB Oceanfront crowds

The day with the most reports was Thursday, July 4, with 117.

The city will be utilizing the prompt for future holidays.

You don't have to fill out all your personal information on the report and the city says they want you to call if there is an emergency but they feel this new adjustment in reporting will help with overall response times.