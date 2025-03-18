NAS Oceana 2025 Airshow will celebrate Navy's 250th anniversary

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — We are hearing from Virginia Beach’s mayor and Naval Air Station Oceana’s commanding officer about the 2025 airshow at the air base.

The popular event draws in hundreds of thousands of people every year.

With jets as a backdrop, Naval Air Station Oceana announced on Tuesday the theme for the 2025 airshow. Not surprisingly, with 2025 being the Navy’s 250th anniversary, the airshow will have a heavy emphasis on history.

Favorites like the Blue Angels and Naval Air Station Oceana’s Rhino demo team take to the sky when the show returns in September.

The airshow will also feature an F-22 Raptor demo team from Joint Base Langley-Eustis and the F-35C Lightning Demo Team from California.

Oceana’s commanding officer, Capt. Josh Appazzeto, had current and former naval aviators behind him as he discussed the event.

Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer said the airshow is a perfect example of why Virginia Beach is, in his words, a city of heroes.

“When you think about what we have accomplished together over the years, and the relationships that we have built, we are the template about how a city and a naval air installation can be," said Dyer.

“This year’s air show theme celebrates 250 years of freedom on the high seas, 250 years of stabilizing presence for international commerce, 250 years of honor and prosperity, 250 years of America’s Navy," Appezzato said.

The airshow runs September 20 through the 21st.