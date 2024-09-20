Students get a sneak peek of air show at Oceana during STEM day

NAS OCEANA, Va. — Showing off home made remote controlled robots is just one of the two dozen exhibits at Oceana Naval Air station in Virginia Beach.

The 8th Annual STEM Day is the event that kicks off the Oceana Naval Air Show this weekend. Gabby is a high school student at the International Baccalaureate Program. She helps show the younger students how robotic spheres works.

“So you use these tablets and you just move them around. They’re kind of hard to move though. And you can make sure this one’s yours by changing the different colors and it will show up right there,” said Gabby.

With plenty of pilots on hand to chat with students, the next Blue Angel pilot might be right here among the eight-thousand 5th graders who came out to the naval base.

“Everybody from NASA, to the United States Naval Academy, to the Virginia Department of Transportation is here providing exhibits. A lot of hands on exposure for the 5th graders here visiting us from Chesapeake and Virginia Beach public schools,” said Capt. Josh Appezzato, Commanding Officer of NAS Oceana.

Some of the students are already considering a STEM career.

"I want to be a surgeon for pilot groups most likely the Blue Angels,” said Lyla, a 5th grader at Star of the Sea school.

At the end of their visit, the students got to watch the Blue Angels do some practice runs.

A great way to end a day of fun while planting a STEM seed that may bloom into a career one day.

